CCU women fall to UTA 70-41

CONWAY – The Coastal Carolina women’s basketball team lost its first home game in nearly a month Thursday night as the Chanticleers suffered a 70-41 loss to UTA at the HTC Center.

UTA (14-4, 7-1) staked an early 21-8 lead after the opening quarter and outscored Coastal (8-10, 3-5) in each of the three subsequent quarters to deliver the Chants their largest loss in conference play this season.

The Mavs shot 47 percent from the field and had four players score in double figures. Crystal Allen led all players with 12 points, followed by Christina Devers with 11 points and Rebekah VanDijk and Cierra Johnson with 10 each. UTA also recorded 16 steals and scored 21 points off of turnovers.

Coastal was led by the 11 points of Rachael Gregory, followed by seven points from both Alexis Robinson and Ced Gibson. Robinson paced the Chants on the boards with nine rebounds and added a pair of steals.