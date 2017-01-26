Conway police search for man wanted for attempted murder

CONWAY, SC (WBTW) – Conway police are looking for a man wanted on attempted murder charges.

The press release from Lt. Selena Small with Conway PD says three victims walked into the police department Jan.15 and told police a man shot at them near Altman Circle. None of the victims were struck, Small says.

Over the course of the investigation, warrants were handed down for Jason Alan Vannostrand, 20, of Conway.

Police say Vannostrand reportedly lives in the Conway area. He stands 5’10” tall and weighs around 170 pounds.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Conway police at 843-248-1790.