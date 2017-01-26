Dale Earnhardt Jr. talks about retirement

CHARLOTTE, NC – Wednesday afternoon in Charlotte, Dale Earnhardt Jr. admitted that he has thought about retirement following the concussion that caused him to miss the final 18 races of last season.

NASCAR’s most popular driver says he doesn’t have an exact time frame, but he knows he still likes driving a race car and when that stops being fun, that is when he will walk away.

The 2-time Daytona 500 champion says he is looking forward to drafting and competing in this year’s Daytona 500 on February 26th.