Dillon deputies arrest man who stole car, put woman in trunk

By Published:
carjacking

DILLON, SC (WBTW) – According to the Dillon County Sheriff’s Office, one man has been charged after he took a woman’s car and put her in the trunk.

A press release from Captain Cliff Arnette with the Dillon County Sheriff’s Office says 31-year-old Almonzo Vecenta Lowery has been charged with carjacking, kidnapping and attempted murder.

Arnette says the woman told deputies she was approached by Lowery about a ride, and he later took the car by force and held her against her will. Investigators say at one point, the victim was put in the trunk of her own car.

Deputies say they located the woman after a 911 call came in about a suspicious vehicle. The sheriff’s office says the woman’s family had reported her missing and they were previously investigating the matter as a missing person case.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Dillon County Sheriff’s Office at 843.774.1432.

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s