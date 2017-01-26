Family of SC college student missing for 7 years ask for the community’s help

SUMTER, SC – The family of a missing Morris College student is asking for the community’s help in finding him.

On January 30, 2010, Brandon Rodrigues Graves disappeared following a homecoming event. He was reported missing and has not been seen since.

To raise awareness and hope someone will remember something that will solve the case, his family will release balloons and pass out fliers on Saturday, January 28.

The event will begin at 10 a.m. at Center Stage (formerly known as Sebastian’s Night Club) located at 3289 Broad Street, Sumter. This is the last location where Graves was known to have been seen.

The event is being coordinated by Graves’ sister, Vassie Lloyd.

If you have any information on Graves’ disappearance, contact the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office at (803) 436-2000 or Crime Stoppers at (803) 436-2718 or 1-800-CRIMESC.