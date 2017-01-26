Florence County checkpoints net several violations, one arrest

FLORENCE, SC (WBTW) – The Florence County Sheriff’s Office say they stopped almost 400 cars and arrested one person during their two traffic safety checkpoints set up in January.

The press release from Major Michael Nunn with the sheriff’s office says the checkpoints were conducted Jan. 13 around 8 p.m. at the intersection of North Douglas Street and West Ashby Road and the second was located at Mechanicsville Highway and Otis Way.

The stops were carried out by the 12th Circuit Law Enforcement Network, which is made up of of all law enforcement agencies in Florence and Marion Counties, including state agencies, State Constables and the 12th Circuit Solicitor’s Office. 35 law enforcement officers participated in this operation.

The following charge resulted from 394 cars:

Driving Under the Influence 1

Driving Under Suspension 12

Open Container Violation 2

Driver’s License Violation 15

Vehicle License Violation 5

Child Restraint Violation 3

Driving Without Headlights 1

Turning Unlawfully 6

Other Violations 4