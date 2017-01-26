Florence School District Three weighs options to cut $1.3 million budget deficit

LAKE CITY, (WBTW) – Florence School District Three is making cuts because its general budget came up more than a million dollars short from the 2015 to 2016 school year.

In order to repair the districts $1.3 million deficit, officials hired a financial advisor who says major cuts are being made to make up all of that money.

“That is one of the areas we overspent in,” said Florence School District Three Superintendent Laura Hickson.

Hickson blames federal funding for the deficit.

An audit shows Florence School District Three got less Medicaid money than expected for the special needs program.

“So as we make the changes and cuts, the first priority is to make sure we are not cutting anything that would impact the success of students,” mentioned Hickson.

Florence School District Three hired John Thames as its financial advisor.

“I’ve come to help solve the problem,” Thames said.

Thames say the district has frozen hiring, it’s stopped using all but one credit card, and every purchase has to be approved.

“We’re looking and projecting how much we can recover in the deficit this year and then we’re going to compensate next year in our budget process,” explained Thames.

As people retire, resign, or get fired, he says the district will decide whether the position needs to be filled.

“As we start this budget process we’re still looking at positions, programs, operating expenses, just everything so that we can stay within our budget,” explained Hickson.

The superintendent says the defecit will not impact students education or existing programs in the district.

News 13 Jamarlo Phillips reached out to several Florence school districts in regards to their annual audit. Florence School District One and Florence School District two say their audits were good for the 2015-2016 school year.