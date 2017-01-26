Former NBA star gives speech about heroin to Myrtle Beach High School

WBTW News Staff Published:
Herren visited Myrtle Beach High School Thursday
Herren visited Myrtle Beach High School Thursday

 

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WBTW) – Former NBA player Chris Herren spoke to students Thursday at Myrtle Beach High School.

Herren is a former heroin addict and was one of the best high school basketball players in Massachusetts history. He played at Boston College, Fresno State, and then in the NBA, but drugs ultimately killed his career.

Now he travels the country as a motivational speaker.

“We want to show our kids pictures of prostitutes and drug addicts and say, ‘Look what happens to you if you do drugs’.  Why not rewind those pictures, and go back to when they weren’t?  When they were walking in high school hallways, having no idea what was coming.  First day is just as important as the last day,” Herren said.

Herren gave another speech Thursday night at the high school that was open to the public.

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s