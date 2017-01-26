Horry County Police, School Board working together to create teen program

CONWAY, SC (WBTW) – The Horry County Police Department and the Horry County School Board are looking for ways to bridge the gap between teenagers and law enforcement.

“We have quite a large drug problem here in our county,” said Horry County School Board member, Holly Heniford. “One thing our kids really need to do is to learn how to make appropriate decisions.”

Heniford is working with other school board members, Horry County council members and law enforcement officials to come up with an educational program to be taught in county high schools.

“Get the officers back into our schools, get that relationship going, create a good decision-making-type platform,” added Heniford.

A program called “EPIC”, or Educating People in Choices, was introduced to the group on Wednesday night. It was the first time they had seen the presentation, given by Horry County Police Investigator, Don Causey.

“It looks good,” said Heniford. “I will get with the curriculum coaches at the district office to make sure it fits for the age group.”

EPIC is currently taught by off-duty police officers in the 15th Circuit and Causey said it wouldn’t cost the district any money to bring the program into schools.

Chief Joe Hill said he hopes an educational program will make teenagers think further into their lives.

“If they’re thinking long-term about those immediate decisions, chances are they’re going to make the right decisions,” added Chief Hill. “They’re not going to get into gangs, they’re not going to do drugs, they’re not going to commit crimes. They’re going to be productive citizens. That’s what we want.”

Heniford said they are still in the preliminary stages of picking a program for schools but she’s excited to get the teenagers involved.

“These decisions they make today could affect them for the rest of their lives and we need to give them the education so they can make those decisions for themselves,” she added.