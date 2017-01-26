Investigators: Hartsville man charged for domestic violence, burglary after kicking in door of home

DARLINGTON, SC – The Darlington County Sheriff’s Office Special Victims Unit investigators arrested John Lee Clifton, II, 22, of Hartsville on January 25.

Clifton has been charged with Burglary 1st Degree and Domestic Violence 2nd Degree stemming from an incident on January 19, 2017.

SVU investigators allege on January 19, Clifton kicked in a door where the victim was living.

Investigators say Clifton “placed the victim in fear of imminent peril with children present during an altercation”.

Clifton and the victim do have children together and formerly lived together.

Clifton received a $15,000 surety bond for Burglary 1st Degree and a $2,000 surety bond for Domestic Violence 2nd Degree.