Police respond to armed robbery of Little River McDonald’s

LITTLE RIVER, SC (WBTW) – According to Horry County Police online incident reports, officers responded to an armed robbery at the McDonald’s in Little River just after midnight Thursday morning.

Reports show the robbery happened around 12:25 a.m. Thursday at 822 Highway 17 in Little River. Officers document that the McDonald’s was robbed by someone armed with a deadly weapon, but no suspect description has been released at this time.

Anyone with information related to this crime is asked to call Horry County Police at (843) 915-5350.

