Surfside Beach council implements plan to install new fire hydrants, larger water lines

SURFSIDE BEACH, SC (WBTW) – Surfside Beach fire officials are proposing that the town needs more fire hydrants to keep residents safe.

On Thursday, Surfside Beach Town Council agreed to move forward with a plan to add more hydrants and expand existing water lines.

At the afternoon meeting, Fire Chief Kevin Otte told the council the areas with the most immediate need for fire hydrants were at Third Avenue, 15th Avenue North, and Magnolia Drive.

“It may be a couple of minutes before it’s detected, before we get the call, and once the crews get on scene, the fire continues to grow every minute that nothing is done to put that fire out. That fire will grow and it becomes more of a danger for the citizens,” Surfside Beach Fire Chief Kevin Otte said.

All together, the cost of putting in those three hydrants and lines in will be about $68,000 and the chief hopes to have the other 15 hydrant projects completed in the next five years.