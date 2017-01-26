Surfside Beach Police Chief turns in letter of resignation

SURFSIDE BEACH, SC (WBTW) – Thursday night, Surfside Beach Police Chief Rodney Keziah submitted his letter of resignation to the town.

Mayor Bob Childs confirmed to News13 that the chief submitted the letter to the town administrator. Childs did not immediately have any information about why Keziah planned to resign or when the transition would take place.

Childs says the town administrator and council are working to keep him on board.

News13 has reached out to Chief Keziah for comment and has not yet received a response.