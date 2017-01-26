Surfside needs millions of dollars of drainage repairs, council looks for ways to pay for it

SURFSIDE, SC (WBTW) – Tropical Storm Hermine and Hurricane Matthew caused flooding all over the Grand Strand, and those problems have prompted changes to drainage issues in the town of Surfside Beach.

Thursday, town leaders talked for more than an hour on how they plan to fix the drainage problems in Surfside.

The town’s public works director says they need more than three million dollars to fix major problems in the town, but right now, they don’t know how to pay for it.

Mayor Bob Childs says it’s on the top of his list of priorities to fix.

“We know we’re there. We know we need the money and as years go by, you know, everything gets to be more expensive. It’s a lot of money,” said Childs.

The public works director says they should look at adding a storm water fee like Myrtle Beach, North Myrtle Beach, and Horry County have, but council members couldn’t make a decision.

In their vision meeting today, council listed off several things they need and want but said there’s not much money in the budget and they have to spend it wisely.

“As a number of council people have said, there are a number of wants and needs and there’s certain things that we really want because they are nice, but there are things that we really need divide the wants and the needs out at this point,” said Childs.

Town council will have a workshop to figure out how they’ll pay for the fixes and whether or not it will mean taxing you on February 13th at 5:00.