Suspect in Conway Christmas shooting, crash arrested

CONWAY, SC (WBTW) – Conway police say that they arrested the man responsible for a shooting that also caused a car accident on Christmas Day.

Lt. Selena Small with Conway police says Said Abdul Vereen, 26, of Conway, was charged with attempted murder, possession of a weapon during a violent crime and possession of a firearm by unlawful person on Wednesday.

The press release from Small says officers were called to a crash at the intersection of 9th Avenue and Church Street on Dec. 25, 2016 around 10:22 a.m. Investigators discovered a shooting had taken place between two cars. According to police, one person was injured in the shooting and their car hit an unrelated car at the intersection.

The victim was taken to the hospital, Small says.

Online records show Vereen is currently being held at the J Reuben Long Detention Center under a $70,000 bond.