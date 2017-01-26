Stormtracker13 Thursday Forecast

A cold front will bring showers today, then much cooler weather on Friday. The front will move through this morning with a few showers. Rainfall amounts will be fairly light. It will stay windy and warm today, but temperatures will fall late in the day. Cool high pressure will move in on Friday and stick around through the weekend. This will keep the weather dry with a good amount of sunshine, but it will be cool with high temperatures in the 50s, and lows in the 30s. The cool weather will continue through the first half of next week.

Today, windy and warm with morning showers, then afternoon clearing. Highs 68-70 inland, 70-72 beaches.

Tonight, mostly clear, breezy and cold. Lows 34-36 inland, 38-40 beaches.

Friday, mostly sunny and much cooler. Highs in the mid 50s.