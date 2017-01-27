3 teens arrested after robbing 3 victims at gunpoint in Horry County field

CONWAY, SC (WBTW) – Officers with the Horry County Police Department say three teens have been arrested after they robbed three people at gunpoint on Dec. 14 in a field off of Burcale Road.

A release from Lt. Raul Denis with the Horry County Police Department says Taveon L. Lawrence, 17, of Myrtle Beach, surrendered to SC Highway Patrol Thursday. Lawrence was taken to the Horry County Detention Center where he was charged with armed robbery, two counts of kidnapping and possession of a weapon during a violent crime.

Denis says two 15-year-old boys were previously arrested and turned over to the SC Department of Juvenile Justice on armed robbery charges. Police reports confirm two high school students were arrested on Jan 3.

The report from police says one victim, who is 15 years old, told his father he was robbed at gunpoint by three men on Dec. 14. The victim also said he knew two of the three suspects from Socastee High School.

According to the incident report, the three victims were hanging out when the teens got in a blue Jeep with the three suspects inside around 9 p.m. One victim told police they got in the car because the victim thought the suspects were his friends. Another police report says the second victim said the teens had planned to meet up with the suspects to hang out.

The car was headed near Burcale Road when the driver pulled into a field and three of the boys pulled out weapons, ordered the victims out of the car and robbed them. Two of the three suspects were armed with handguns, the report says.

After the three victims handed over their belongings, the three suspects ordered the victims to turn around and walk into the field. One victim told police he thought he was going to be shot in the back, however, he heard the car door shut and the Jeep drive away.

The incident report says the description of the suspects, weapons, and car involved in the robbery all match the descriptions given to officers in a home invasion from Strand Village.

Online booking records from J Reuben Long Detention Center show that Lawrence is currently being held under a $60,000 bond.