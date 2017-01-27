5 arrested after man shot, robbed in Bennettsville

BENNETTSVILLE, SC (WBTW) – Bennettsville Police say they arrested 5 people after they lured, shot and robbeda manThursday night.

Bennettsville Police Lt. Larry Turner says Quashawn Markese Covington, 19, Oliver Jamel Douglas, 23, Kendrick Lowe, 22, Shardasia McKever, 18, and a 16-year-old juvenile have been charged with attempted murder, attempted armed robbery, possession of a weapon during a violent crime and conspiracy.

McKever was arrested Thursday, and the other four suspects were taken into custody Friday morning.

Turner says the suspects lured the victim to Olive Street where he was shot and robbed. The victim was able to drive himself about two miles until he saw a South Carolina State Trooper and was able to wave him down for help. The victim was taken to the hospital, but he condition is not known at this time.