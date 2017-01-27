Around Town: Soar + Explore Open Weekends

MYRTLE BEACH (WBTW) – WonderWorks presents Soar+Explore, an outdoor adventure featuring an over water zip-line and ropes challenge course.

Soar+Explore is open:

Saturday and Sunday at Noon (Weather Permitting)

ZIPLINE

The zipline will take participants soaring 50 feet above water on a course that travels 1,000 feet between towers. Featuring a constant tension system, the dual-line course ensures participants a smooth “zip” with intense fun.

ROPES COURSE

The tropical-themed ropes course stands a staggering 40 feet tall and spans three levels. Participants must navigate 33 different challenge elements which are designed with more than 3,000 ropes and cables. The course becomes progressively more difficult offering participants the chance to compete as a family.

Soar+Explore Tickets:

Soar+Explore Combo Tickets:

This Ticket Includes:

One Ticket To Climb and Conquer the COOLEST Outdoor Ropes Course in Myrtle Beach

One Ticket on the Coolest Over Water Zip Line

Zipline Tickets:

This Ticket Includes:

One Ticket on the Coolest Over Water Zip Line

ALL Ages $19.99+ tax

Ropes Course Tickets:

This Ticket Includes:

One Ticket To Climb and Conquer the COOLEST Outdoor Ropes Course in Myrtle Beach!

FOR YOUR SAFETY

In order to make this activity as fun and safe as possible, some restrictions apply.

Closed shoes required for this experience and proper dress required

Information provided by WonderWorks.