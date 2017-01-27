Around Town: Soar + Explore Open Weekends

By Published: Updated:
soar-explore-logo

MYRTLE BEACH (WBTW) – WonderWorks presents Soar+Explore, an outdoor adventure featuring an over water zip-line and ropes challenge course.

Soar+Explore is open:

 

  • Saturday and Sunday at Noon (Weather Permitting)

ZIPLINE

The zipline will take participants soaring 50 feet above water on a course that travels 1,000 feet between towers. Featuring a constant tension system, the dual-line course ensures participants a smooth “zip” with intense fun.

ROPES COURSE

The tropical-themed ropes course stands a staggering 40 feet tall and spans three levels. Participants must navigate 33 different challenge elements which are designed with more than 3,000 ropes and cables. The course becomes progressively more difficult offering participants the chance to compete as a family.

Soar+Explore Tickets:

Soar+Explore Combo Tickets:

  • This Ticket Includes:
    One Ticket To Climb and Conquer the COOLEST Outdoor Ropes Course in Myrtle Beach
    One Ticket on the Coolest Over Water Zip Line

  • ALL Ages $26.99+ tax

Zipline Tickets:

  • This Ticket Includes:
    One Ticket on the Coolest Over Water Zip Line

  • ALL Ages $19.99+ tax

Ropes Course Tickets:

  • This Ticket Includes:
    One Ticket To Climb and Conquer the COOLEST Outdoor Ropes Course in Myrtle Beach!

  • ALL Ages $11.99+ tax

 

FOR YOUR SAFETY

In order to make this activity as fun and safe as possible, some restrictions apply.

  • Closed shoes required for this experience and proper dress required
  • No skirts or dresses permitted
  • Ropes course minimum height: 42″ with adult 48″ alone
  • No injuries are permitted
  • Zipline minimum height 54″
  • Zipline weight requirements: minimum 80 lbs maximum 300lbs (Weight restrictions can vary with high winds)

Information provided by WonderWorks.

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s