Florence School District One to host public forums on grade reconfiguration

FLORENCE, SC (WBTW) – The reconfiguration of schools in Florence School District One remains a hot topic in the district.

Florence School District One started the discussion to bring back “true” middle schools in September.

The districts spokesperson says the school board will hold three public forums to get input from the public.

“You know we have a really unique grade reconfiguration now with four elementary that are k-4, nine that are k-6 , one that’s a 5-6 and then three middle schools that are 7-8 that is unusual,” mentioned Florence School District One Superintendent Randy Bridges.

Under the new plan thirteen schools would be kindergarten through fifth grades and four other schools would be sixth through eighth grades.

“In that process you will have to move some children and we tried to keep that to a minimum,” Bridges said.

That’s why school board officials will give parents two weeks to get a look at the proposed plan.

“We hope they will take it and generate those questions or concerns or in some instances you know support,” Bridges said.

The districts spokesperson says the grade reconfiguration plan will improve quality of education, provide unity within the district and solve overcrowding problems.

Information and maps of the plan are on the districts website. https://www.fsd1.org/schoolboard/Pages/Reconfiguration.aspx

People will also have the opportunity pick up information about the plan over the next two weeks from elementary schools within the district or at the Florence School District One office.

Superintendent Dr. Randy bridges says the board will announce the dates for the public input forums at its next board meeting on February 9th.