Free medicine give away for Hurricane Matthew victims in Lumberton

Related Coverage Free Over the Counter Medicine Program Targets Area Affected by Flooding

LUMBERTON, NC (WBTW) – The NC MedAssist Organization will give away free Over- The- Counter (OTC) medicine Friday in Lumberton thanks to a grant from the Kate B. Reynolds Charitable Trust.

The organization wants to make sure people in Lumberton that were hit hard by Hurricane Matthew have medicine this cold and flu season.

More than 200 volunteers from the area and Virginia will serve patients. To receive free OTC medicine you must be 18 years old and sign a waiver saying you will not abuse or resell the items. The organization travels throughout the state to help people in need of medicine.

Program manager Tonia Harris says many people must choose between buying food or medicine, especially those that were lost their homes after the storm.

Harris explained, “We just want to bring some relief to them know that there are some people that still care.”

“A lot of people lost a lot of stuff and we want to replace some of that,” She adds.

Each person will receive 10 items, up to $100 of medicine. The OTC ranges from pain relief, allergy cold medicine and much more.

One pair of sisters say it’s hard to get medicine on a tight budget.

Renee Quintero said, “I have headaches and I have a little child also. Sometimes he gets sick and we don’t have the money to go get it. I will definitely take an opportunity to get it and have it on hand for when it’s needed.”

Gale Mauney adds, “I’m on disability. Sometimes it’s hard for me to get medicine also. I’ll try to get what I can get and when I need it I have it.”

The free medicine give away is from 9am- 2pm at the Chestnut Street Methodist Church on 8th street in Lumberton.

The items are first come first serve. You may want to get there early.

The NC MedAssist also has a Free Pharmacy Program for people who have low- income or are uninsured. The program helps people who need assistance with filling prescriptions like insulin or high blood pressure.

To apply you must:

Be a North Carolina resident

Cannot have prescription medication insurance

Monthly income must be below poverty level

For more information on the Free Pharmacy program call (704) – 536-1790 or visit MedAssist.org.