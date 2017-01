BOYS Andrew Jackson 67, Cheraw 63 Lakewood 37, Darlington 35 Loris 66, Georgetown 50 Mullins 81, Johnsonville 58 North Myrtle Beach 68, Coas…

FLORENCE, SC (WBTW) – The reconfiguration of schools in Florence School District One remains a hot topic in the district. Florence School Di…

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WBTW) – Myrtle Beach police are looking for a man wanted for unlawful conduct towards a minor and a woman wanted for unlaw…

SURFSIDE BEACH, SC (WBTW) – The Town of Surfside Beach is asking the public how the new pier could best serve the community. Workshops were …

FLORENCE, SC (WBTW) – One Pee Dee fire rescue agency has some new equipment to help keep you safe. Howe Springs Fire Rescue got three new fi…