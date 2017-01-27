Howe Springs Fire Rescue receives 3 new fire engines

FLORENCE, SC (WBTW) – One Pee Dee fire rescue agency has some new equipment to help keep you safe.
Howe Springs Fire Rescue got three new fire engines this week. The trucks have all the latest safety features and a few comforts for firefighters.

“They’ve got a nice air conditioned cab or heated cab whatever they need. A lot safer, they don’t have the sirens screaming in their ears, so their hearing is protected. It’s just a lot better day to come to work when you’re riding on something like what’s behind me,” Chief William Dillon said.

Chief Dillon says other safety features include the ability to control the water cannon from inside the truck.

