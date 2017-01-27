Investigation into stolen ATV nets several arrests, breaks in other crimes near Bennettsville

BENNETTSVILLE, SC (WBTW) – On Friday, the Marlboro County Sheriff’s Office announced they arrested several people in a string of crimes across the Pee Dee.

The press release from Lt. Jamie Seales with the Marlboro County Sheriff’s Office says Adam Goff, 19, Tyler Hayden Adams 18, Daiquan Joseph,19, Amber Lynn Garner, 24, and a juvenile were all arrested for their roles in a grand larceny case.

Seales says the arrests were made after a victim watched as an ATV was stolen from their yard last Saturday. The victim was able to provide deputies with a description of the suspect’s car and when officials located the vehicle, four people were arrested and the ATV was recovered. Goff, Adams and Joseph were charged with grand larceny and the juvenile was referred to DJJ. Garner was charged with accessory after the fact for picking Adams up after he fled the scene.

According to the sheriff’s office, the investigation into the stolen ATV lead to identifying suspects involved in a burglary being investigated by the Bennettsville Police Department where a TV was stolen.

The Marlboro County Sheriff’s Office was able to obtain a search warrant for the residence the stolen TV was taken to. The sheriff’s office, with help from the Bennettsville Police Department, DNR and the Florence County Sheriff’s Office, searched the home on Patricia Street in Bennettsville.

As a result of the search, two more individuals were arrested. Christopher Fuller, 30, was charged with possession with intent to distribute marijuana, possession of stolen goods and breach of peace and Laron Fuller, 29, was arrested for an outstanding warrant from Bennettsville police.

Inside the home, officials found the stolen TV from the Bennettsville Police Department case, marijuana, scales and other items for drug sales, and stolen items from a larceny the Marlboro County Sheriff’s Office was currently investigating.

The sheriff’s office was also able to recover a Yeti cooler stolen in the Bennettsville Police Department jurisdiction and identify two of these suspects as being involved in the theft.