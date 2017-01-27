MBPD asks for help tracking down 2 wanted suspects

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WBTW) – Myrtle Beach police are looking for a man wanted for unlawful conduct towards a minor and a woman wanted for unlawful conduct towards a child.

According to the posts from Myrtle Beach police, the two suspects are wanted in regard to the same case.

Annita Christine Eldrige, 34, is 5’6″ tall, 170 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes. Police say she also has a tattoo of a bunny and a name on her chest and tattoos on her arms.

Kenneth William Jackson is 33 years old, 5’7″ tall, 200 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with information is asked to call Myrtle Beach Police