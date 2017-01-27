MBPD asks for help tracking down 2 wanted suspects

WBTW News Staff Published:
jackson-and-eldridge

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WBTW) – Myrtle Beach police are looking for a man wanted for unlawful conduct towards a minor and a woman wanted for unlawful conduct towards a child.

According to the posts from Myrtle Beach police, the two suspects are wanted in regard to the same case.

Annita Christine Eldrige, 34, is 5’6″ tall, 170 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes. Police say she also has a tattoo of a bunny and a name on her chest and tattoos on her arms.

Kenneth William Jackson is 33 years old, 5’7″ tall, 200 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with information is asked to call Myrtle Beach Police

 

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s