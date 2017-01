MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WBTW) – Myrtle Beach police are asking for help from the public locating a woman wanted for unlawful conduct towards a child.

A post on the Myrtle Beach Police Department Facebook page says 31-year-old Francesca Mccollum is 5 feet tall, 170 pounds, and has brown eyes.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Myrtle Beach police at 843-918-1382.