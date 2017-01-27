National Shag Dance Championship returns with “Shagging with the Stars”

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WBTW) – The National Shag Dance Championship in North Myrtle Beach begins with preliminaries on Friday and Saturday, January 27 and 28, 2017. Friday night also features the “Shagging with the Stars” contest that pairs well-known local people with more experienced dance partners/instructors. News13’s Matt Gittins is competing in this year’s competition. He and his dance partner joined News13 Now at 9 a.m. Friday to chat about the event and the shag dance.

The finals of the competition feature many experienced shag dancers on March 9-11, 2017. Watch the video for more details and check out the competition’s website at shagnationals.com. The following is an explanatory excerpt from the website’s homepage:

The NSDC is held over two weekends each year with the Preliminaries (Qualifying Round) occurring near the end of January and the Finals in early March. If you enjoy watching dance shows on TV, then you should attend the NSDC and experience the excitement of a first class dance competition in person. In addition to hosting the annual contest, the NSDC established the “Beth Mitchell Memorial Scholarship” in 1998 to annually assist in the education of a deserving college student who is a current or past contest in the NSDC, or whose family has competed in the NSDC. The scholarship foundation is classified as a 501c3 for tax deductions. Scholarship recipients are announced each year at the Finals of the NSDC.