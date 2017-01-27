Teen survivor of deadly DUI wreck recovering, back in school

SPARTANBURG, SC – A teen who survived a deadly DUI wreck last month is recovering.

A fundraiser for Daisy Byrd was held at Pizza Inn in Spartanburg Thursday.

Byrd was in a car with Kortlynn Smith and Melissa Frilot on Highway 9 when Hollis Brock crashed head-on into their car. Smith and Frilot were killed, and Brock has been charged with felony DUI.

Byrd suffered multiple injuries and fractures, but is out of the hospital and going to school to become a nurse. Her family hopes this is a lesson about the dire effects of drunk driving.

“I just keep reminding myself that Kort and Mel wouldn’t want me to put my life on hold so just kinda keep pushing through,” Byrd said.

“It’s Just a lot to go through and for it to happen to you and your family, it’s something you’ll never forget,” said Byrd’s sister-in-law Megan Byrd.

Ten percent of tips and all donations from the fundraiser will go towards Byrd’s medical expenses, and the family has set up a GoFundMe account.

Her family says they are grateful for the community support.