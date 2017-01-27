Stormtracker13 Friday Forecast

Colder weather has moved in, and it will stick around into next week. A cold area of Canadian high pressure will move in today, and stick around for a while. We will see plenty of sunshine today and Saturday, but it will be much cooler. Highs temperatures in the 50s, and lows in the 30s are actually normal for this time of year, but it is cool weather that we have not seen in two weeks. A reinforcing cold front Sunday night will keep it cold Monday, and may bring a brief shower. Temperatures will warm a bit Tuesday and Wednesday, then another cold front will cool us down again by Thursday.

Today, mostly sunny, breezy and cold. Highs 54-56.

Tonight, partly cloudy and cold. Lows 30-32 inland, 34 beaches.

Saturday, mostly sunny and cold. Highs 50-55.