SURFSIDE BEACH, SC (WBTW) – The Town of Surfside Beach is asking the public how the new pier could best serve the community.

Workshops were scheduled at varying days and times in hopes that everyone would have an opportunity to attend at least one session.

Those dates are as follows:

Thursday, March 9, 2017 at 6:00 p.m.

Monday, April 3rd, at 10:00 a.m.

Saturday, May 13, at 10:00 a.m.

For more information, please contact Town Clerk Debra Herrmann at 843.913.6333 or dherrmann@surfsidebeach.org.