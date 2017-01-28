Chesterfield County teen honored during Make- A- Wish game at Coker College

HARTSVILLE, SC (WBTW) – Lily Tarasiewicz from Chesterfield County was honored during the Coker College Make- A- Wish double header basketball game Saturday.

Tarasiewicz was diagnosed with Hodgkin’s Lymphoma in 2015. After 14 rounds of chemotherapy, today she is cancer free.

During the celebratory games held in her honor She was welcomed for a tour of the College and to sit on the bench with the team.

Her family says during her treatments they got their strength from Lily.

Her mom, Melissa Tarasiewicz said, “When we found out that she had it. She said, it’s okay mom I’m going to beat this. God is going to help me. He’s going to bring me through it because he has other plans for me.”

“We never thought a year ago that we would be celebrating her being cancer free,” she adds.

The Tarasiewicz family loves hockey. Her wish is to attend a Pittsburgh Penguins game. Her wish will come true in February. Count on News13 to follow this story.