Crews work to put out house fire in Myrtle Beach

MYRTLE BEACH (WBTW) – Myrtle Beach Fire Rescue responded to a house fire in Myrtle Beach Saturday evening.

Battalion Chief Charles Miller with Myrtle Beach Fire Rescue says crews were called to the fire at 917 4th Ave. N. around 9:04 p.m. Miller says the fire started in the kitchen.

Miller say when crews arrived, one person was outside after escaping the flames. Crews were able to put out the fire quickly and the home is not considered a total loss.

No injuries were reported.

