Defense key as Coastal Carolina women defeat Texas State, 64-48

CONWAY, S.C. (WBTW) – The Coastal Carolina women’s basketball team beat Texas state 64-48 on Saturday afternoon at the HTC Center. The Chants defense was key in the win as they held Texas State to the lowest point total of any CCU opponent this season. Kennedy Archer paced the Chants with 19 points, tying her career best.

Next up, the Chants travel to Arkansas for a pair of games against A-State and Little Rock to open the month of February. The Chants take on the Red Wolves at 7 p.m. CT on Thursday and the Trojans at 4 p.m. CT on Saturday.