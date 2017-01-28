Defense key as Coastal Carolina women defeat Texas State, 64-48

julia-morris By Published:
ccu-women

CONWAY, S.C. (WBTW) –  The Coastal Carolina women’s basketball team beat Texas state 64-48 on Saturday afternoon at the HTC Center. The Chants defense was key in the win as they held Texas State to the lowest point total of any CCU opponent this season. Kennedy Archer paced the Chants with 19 points, tying her career best.

Next up, the Chants travel to Arkansas for a pair of games against A-State and Little Rock to open the month of February. The Chants take on the Red Wolves at 7 p.m. CT on Thursday and the Trojans at 4 p.m. CT on Saturday.

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s