Dr. Ron McNair honored on 31st anniversary of the Challenger disaster with candle light vigil

kpatterson-headshot1 By Published:

LAKE CITY, SC (WBTW) – January 28th marks the Thirty First anniversary of the NASA Space Shuttle Challenger Disaster that killed seven astronauts.

One of those astronauts was Dr. Ron McNair of Lake City. About 50 people gathered to honor his life and legacy during the candle light vigil at the Ron McNair Memorial Park. McNair’s brothers thanked the crowd for braving the cold to show their respects.

Dr. McNair’s younger brother Eric McNair described him as an ordinary man that did extraordinary things.

Eric McNair said, “You heard the fact that he was an astronaut, a scientist, a musician, into karate all of those things but for the most part Ron had the ability to value everyone.”

The family and friends hope people attend the Dr. Ron McNair 5K walk/run on his birthday October 21st.

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s