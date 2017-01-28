Dr. Ron McNair honored on 31st anniversary of the Challenger disaster with candle light vigil

LAKE CITY, SC (WBTW) – January 28th marks the Thirty First anniversary of the NASA Space Shuttle Challenger Disaster that killed seven astronauts.

One of those astronauts was Dr. Ron McNair of Lake City. About 50 people gathered to honor his life and legacy during the candle light vigil at the Ron McNair Memorial Park. McNair’s brothers thanked the crowd for braving the cold to show their respects.

Dr. McNair’s younger brother Eric McNair described him as an ordinary man that did extraordinary things.

Eric McNair said, “You heard the fact that he was an astronaut, a scientist, a musician, into karate all of those things but for the most part Ron had the ability to value everyone.”

The family and friends hope people attend the Dr. Ron McNair 5K walk/run on his birthday October 21st.