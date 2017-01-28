McLeod AirReach hosts 1st Annual Pee Dee Helicopter EMS day at the Darlington Raceway

DARLINGTON, SC (WBTW) – About 50 EMTs gathered at the Darlington Raceway for the First Annual Pee Dee helicopter EMS Educational Day.

Local EMS and Fire departments from the Pee Dee and Grand Strand learned safety tips when working with McLeod AirReach helicopters.

The goal of the workshop is to make sure EMS, Firefighters and AirReach workers are all on the same page to ensure safety.

The Darlington County Fire District reached out to the McLeod AirReach to set up a safe landing area when needed creating a safe location while keeping cars and bystanders back.

Tony Scott, McLeod AirReach Flight Paramedic said, “We can’t do anybody any good if we’re not safe. We are going to pick one patient. We don’t want to cause three more.”

“We try to educate as often as we can to make sure everybody is on the same page with safety first. We can’t take care of the patients unless we do it safely,” Scott adds.

One 9 year veteran EMT says she learned to be creative when setting up the landing zone.

Kirsty Steptoe, Palmetto Rural Fire Department said, “One thing I didn’t know was to think outside of the box when setting up the landing zone. If you have four cars, you can use their headlights. They can sit the chopper right in the middle of the cars. I thought that was cool because sometimes we don’t think outside of the box like that when we a second.”

McLeod AirReach plans to have another educational day at the Darlington Raceway next year. They will set up classes whenever a fire department would like. For more information about McLeod AirReach contact Richie Wiggins (843) – 601- 0685.

Joe Lemons with AirMedCare said the cost to ride in the McLeod AirReach helicopter can range in price from $20,000 and up depending on the patients need. The AirMedCare Network covers the cost of the flight. For more information about the AirMedCare Network visit amcrep.com or call (800) – 793 – 0010.