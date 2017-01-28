Myrtle Beach Harley-Davidson helps fundraise for homeless boxers

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WBTW) – Dozens of people stopped by Myrtle Beach Harley-Davidson on Saturday to help homeless boxers find their forever family.

Myrtle Beach Harley-Davidson served up hot bowls of soup for it’s “Souper Saturday” event, and accepted donations for the non-profit Carolina Boxer Rescue. The all-volunteer group rescues a boxer every day, and operates in North and South Carolina, as well as parts of Virginia. Events coordinator Karen Nadeau says most of the dogs they rescue have several health issues, the most common being heartworm. All proceeds from the “Souper Saturday” fundraiser will therefore go towards medical care for the boxers, which includes vaccinations and spaying/neutering.

Myrtle Beach Harley Davdison has helped fundraise for Carolina Boxer Rescue through “Souper Saturday” all of January. Nadeau says the organization has received a lot of support through the event. “To see so many other people care, not just about our group, but about animal welfare in general and be interested in what we’re doing as a group, we had some folks today already who want to foster or adopt from us. So everybody wins at these events.”

Carolina Boxer Rescue has almost 80 dogs in foster homes waiting to be adopted. If you are interested in fostering or adopting a homeless boxer, you can fill out an application on Carolina Boxer Rescue’s website.