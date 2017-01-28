Thornwell leads No. 23 South Carolina over Missouri 63-53

COLUMBIA, Mo. (AP) – Sindarius Thornwell had 16 points and 11 rebounds and No. 23 South Carolina beat Missouri 63-53 on Saturday night.

Rakym Felder had 12 of his 13 points in the first half and was 3 of 4 from 3-point range for the Gamecocks (17-4, 7-1 Southeastern Conference).

Russell Woods had 18 points and eight rebounds and K.J. Walton added 12 points for Missouri (5-15, 0-8).

The Tigers held South Carolina without a field goal for the opening 5:12 and led 7-0 before a 3-pointer by Thornwell, who finished 1 for 7 from beyond the arc.

The Gamecocks’ defense set the tone, though, holding the Tigers to 35.7 percent from the field, including 1 for 17 from 3-point range. South Carolina entered ranked 1st nationally in 3-point defense, holding opponents to 26.4 percent, and had four blocks, six steals and 16 points off 15 Missouri turnovers.