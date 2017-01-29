4th annual Taste of the MarshWalk draws crowds

MURRELLS INLET, SC (WBTW) – The windy weather didn’t stop hundreds of people from flocking to the waterfront for the Taste of the MarshWalk on Sunday.

They came out for the second day of the 4th annual food festival in Murrells Inlet, which featured dishes from several restaurants along the MarshWalk. The event also featured live music, goods from local artisans, and kids activities. This was the first year the restaurant Claw House participated in the event, since it opened less than a year ago. Managing partner John Campbell says the event is a great boost for business, especially in the winter season. “Couldn’t be happier. Those that have been here a long time know that January isn’t the busiest month. So to put an event like this out, in what we consider the jewel of Murrells Inlet, the Marshwalk, it draws an enourmous crowd. It’s great to see mainly a local crowd, really help us out.”