Authors of ‘We are Charleston: Tragedy and Triumph at Mother Emmanuel’ discuss race relations

FLORENCE, SC (WBTW) – After the Charleston church shooting were 22-year-old Dylan Roof killed nine African-American Emmanuel AME worshipers during Bible study in 2015.

Three authors wrote, ‘We are Charleston: Tragedy and Triumph at Mother Emmanuel’.

South Carolina’s poet laureate Marjory Wentworth, Herb Frazier, Dr. Bernard Edward Powers Jr. discussed the books in-depth look at the shootings impact on our nation during the Friends of Florence County Library annual meeting.

The book also reviews history lessons we all can learn about race and forgiveness.

Authors of the book hope to start the conversation about race in our nation and how we can learn from history moving into the future.

One of the authors told News13 he hopes after reading this book people will be moved talk about race and to stand up against racism.

Dr. Bernard Powers, Co- Author of ‘We Are Charleston: Tragedy and Triumph at Mother Emanuel’ said, “We really cannot solve a problem if we do not talk about it, if we don’t identify it, if we don’t name it. We have to do those things. We have to identify the way these things continue to manifest themselves and formulate solutions.”

“We hope that they will be motivated to challenge it. Encourage people to change their mind and change their heart,” he adds.

This book is available online or you can check the book out at the Florence county library.

Also, during the Friends of Florence County Library meeting Frances Hopkins was honored with the first and only Florence County Library Lifetime achievement award. Dunlap lobbied to build the Florence Library and established the Dunlap- Hopkins Technology Training room. The training room helped about thirty thousand people in the County with job training.

The achievement award will now be titled the Frances Hopkins- Dunlap achievement award.