Brides-to-be crowd Convention Center for Wedding Showcase

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WBTW) – Hundreds of brides-to-be filled the Myrtle Beach Convention Center for the Wedding Showcase on Sunday.

Dozens of wedding vendors from throughout the Grand Strand, including caterers, photographers, DJs, and dress shops, were on hand for the afternoon event. Future brides and grooms were able to consult wedding professionals, taste samples, compare rates, and even book services for their weddings on site. Miriam Orozco recently got engaged and says attending the showcase has given her inspiration for her unique wedding wishlist. She says, “Just being here opens your horizon a whole lot more. I’m Hispanic, I’m Mexican, and the food that we normally serve it’s always limited. Almost every party has the same kind of food, and I wanted something different. So I think I will be using some of the stuff I see here.”