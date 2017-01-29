Brides-to-be crowd Convention Center for Wedding Showcase

sina-new By Published:
cake

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WBTW) – Hundreds of brides-to-be filled the Myrtle Beach Convention Center for the Wedding Showcase on Sunday.

Dozens of wedding vendors from throughout the Grand Strand, including caterers, photographers, DJs, and dress shops, were on hand for the afternoon event. Future brides and grooms were able to consult wedding professionals, taste samples, compare rates, and even book services for their weddings on site. Miriam Orozco recently got engaged and says attending the showcase has given her inspiration for her unique wedding wishlist. She says, “Just being here opens your horizon a whole lot more. I’m Hispanic, I’m Mexican, and the food that we normally serve it’s always limited. Almost every party has the same kind of food, and I wanted something different. So I think I will be using some of the stuff I see here.”

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s