Deputies investigating body found off highway in Dillon County

DILLON COUNTY (WBTW) – Dillon County deputies are investigating after a body was found off Highway 38 in the Oak Grove community Sunday.

Dillon County coroner Donnie Grimsley confirms the investigation and adds that they are working to identify the body.

According to Captain Cliff Arnette with the Dillon County Sheriff’s Office, deputies began their investigation after receiving a call from the person who found the body.

Arnette adds that the investigation is in the early stages and there is no additional information at this time.

