LAKE VIEW, S.C. (WBTW) – Lake View quarterback Duane Nichols announced on Twitter Sunday that he has committed to play football at South Carolina State. Nichols had an outstanding career at Lake View and even though he missed time with an injury last season, he came back in time to help lead the Wild Gators to their 1st state title since 2006.

Below is the tweet Nichols posted to make his announcement: