Three people arrested after shooting on 2nd Ave N in Myrtle Beach

Abbey O'Brien web By Published: Updated:
shooting

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WBTW) – Three people were arrested after a Myrtle Beach police officer on patrol heard gunshots in the area of 2nd Avenue North and Ocean Boulevard on Saturday night.

According to the incident report, one of the suspects said he was drinking and fired a gun into the ground in the 300 block.

Officers executed a search warrant of the residence and found a weapon, ammunition and marijuana. No injuries were reported during the incident.

Zackery Geordon Eichenberger, Devon Michael Dilts and John Kelsey Hyatt will all be charged with possession of narcotic equipment and marijuana.

Dilts will also be charged with using a firearm under the influence of alcohol and discharging a firearm in the city limits of Myrtle Beach.

John Hyatt (Source: MBPD)
John Hyatt (Source: MBPD)
Devon Dilts (Source: MBPD)
Devon Dilts (Source: MBPD)

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s