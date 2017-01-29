Three people arrested after shooting on 2nd Ave N in Myrtle Beach

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WBTW) – Three people were arrested after a Myrtle Beach police officer on patrol heard gunshots in the area of 2nd Avenue North and Ocean Boulevard on Saturday night.

According to the incident report, one of the suspects said he was drinking and fired a gun into the ground in the 300 block.

Officers executed a search warrant of the residence and found a weapon, ammunition and marijuana. No injuries were reported during the incident.

Zackery Geordon Eichenberger, Devon Michael Dilts and John Kelsey Hyatt will all be charged with possession of narcotic equipment and marijuana.

Dilts will also be charged with using a firearm under the influence of alcohol and discharging a firearm in the city limits of Myrtle Beach.