83-year-old Lumberton woman killed in crash

LUMBERTON (WBTW) – Lumberton Police are investigating a fatal crash inside the city limits of Lumberton Monday afternoon.

Captain Terry Parker with the Lumberton Police Department says the crash happened at the intersection of Fayetteville Road and Camellia Lane at 11:02 a.m.

Parker says Rosa Lee Wooten, 83, of Lumberton died from her injuries sustained in the crash.  Police say Wooten was driving a 2002 Chevy Malibu when she pulled out in front of a 2000 red Nissan Frontier.  The driver of the Nissan, Shawn Thomas, 40, was not injured in the crash.

Lumberton police have charged Thomas with driving while license revoked.

 

