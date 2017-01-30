Arrests made after patrolling Myrtle Beach officer hears gunshots

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WBTW) – Myrtle Beach police say they have arrested three people after responding to a report of gunshots being fired this weekend.

Saturday around 2100 p.m., an officer on patrol and heard gunshots near 2nd Ave North and Ocean Boulevard.

A post on the Myrtle Beach Police Department Facebook page says a detailed investigation revealed that shots were fired into the ground.

According to the report, the man who fired the gun said he had been drinking and had never fired a gun before, so he shot a round into the dirt at the home. Another suspect arrested at the home tested positive for gunshot residue on his hands by crime scene officers on scene.

Officers executed a search warrant and located a weapon, ammunition and marijuana in a nearby home.

Police say 29-year-old Zackery Geordon Eichenberger was charged with possession of marijuana, unlawful to advertise for sale, manufacture, possess, discharging a firearm within city limits, use of firearm while under influence of alcohol and diverting law enforcement. Devon Michael Dilts, 18, was charged with possession of marijuana, unlawful to advertise for sale, manufacture, possess,discharging firearm within city limits, use of firearm while under influence of alcohol and resisting arrest. John Kelsey Hyatt, 29, was charged with possession of marijuana, unlawful to advertise for sale, manufacture, possess,discharging firearm within city limits, use of firearm while under influence of alcohol and resisting arrest.