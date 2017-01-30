Florence police search for woman wanted on 15 counts of forgery

FLORENCE, SC (WBTW) – Florence police are asking for help from the public finding a woman wanted on several forgery charges.

According to Lt. Mike Brandt with the Florence Police Department, Danielle Foster is wanted on 15 counts of forgery, one count of conspiracy to commit forgery and obtaining a signature under false pretenses.

Investigators say the fraud incidents happened at several banks and stores throughout Florence.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Florence Police Department at 843-665-3191.

