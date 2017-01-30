FMU men and women defeat UNCP

FLORENCE, S.C. – Juniors Detrek Browning and Warren Specht combined for 46 points, including 16 by Browning over the final 9:05 of the game, to push Francis Marion University to a 96-92 victory over local-rival UNC Pembroke.

Browning also tallied nine assists and seven rebounds, while committing only two turnovers in 39 minutes of action. Specht was 8-of-9 from the field, including 2-of-2 from three-point range, and hit all four of his free throws to account for a career-high 22 points.

The Patriots used a 9-0 run to erase a 27-25 UNCP lead with 8:50 left before intermission. FMU would go onto score 31 points during the final 8:22 of the half.

On the women’s side, junior guard Keanua Williams came off the bench to score a season-high 13 points to lead FMU to a 62-53 win over division-leading UNC Pembroke.

Junior forward Briana Burgins led the Patriots with 17 points, including a 9-for-9 performance at the free throw line. The High Point, N.C., native was nearly perfect from the floor as she hit 4-of-5 field goal attempts, and 11 of her points came after halftime. Senior forward Jonissa Monley led UNCP with 22 points and 10 rebounds