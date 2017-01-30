GA teen who went missing will appear on Dr. Phil show this week

WJBF Published:
Calah Waskow
Calah Waskow

EVANS, GA — A local 15-year-old girl, who investigators say was abducted by her friend’s father, is telling her story on Dr. Phil this week.

Calah Waskow disappeared from her Evans home last month and was found safe in Tennessee five days later.

Investigators say 37-year-old Jason Johnson had a sexual relationship with the teen.

He’s in jail facing several charges, including child molestation.

According to the Dr. Phil website, Waskow’s interview will air this Thursday at 4:00 p.m.

The episode description questions whether she ran away with Johnson and if she had a secret relationship with him.

