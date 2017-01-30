Horry and Darlington County issue burn ban due to dry conditions, high winds

CONWAY, SC (WBTW) – Horry County Government has initiated an outdoor burning ban for Monday, January 30 for unincorporated Horry County.

The ban has been placed due to low relative humidity and wind speeds.  Outdoor burning is strictly prohibited until during the ban and such burning if it occurs would be in violation of law.

For more information, contact Horry County Fire Rescue at (843) 915-5190.

UPDATE: Darlington County officials have issued a similar burn ban.

According to Molly Odom with the Darlington County Emergency Management Department, weather conditions are extremely dangerous due to a lack of rain, low humidity, and increased winds.

They will notify the public when the burn ban has been lifted.

—Information above is from a submitted press release.

