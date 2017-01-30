Horry County Disabilities & Special Needs presents “Canvas and Cocktails”

MYRTLE BEACH, SC – Art teaches many skills for special needs adults: hand-eye coordination, patience, fine and gross motor skills are just a few of the lessons that art class can impart to clients. Horry County Disabilities and Special Needs (HCDSN) takes those lessons seriously and started offering regular art classes to clients in 2015. Now, with the generous donation of space from William H. Miller Studios and Fine Art, HCDSN clients will have their first “Canvas and Cocktails,” artist show and reception. The reception is scheduled for Friday, February 24th from 5:30-8pm and will have over 100 works of, affordably priced, art. During the reception there will be a silent auction of luxury items paired with a work of art for attendees to bid on, an unveiling of a Mosaic of paintings created by the clients and a gallery talk at 6pm.

Executive Director of HCDSN, Susan John states, “Horry County Disabilities consumers/clients have thoroughly benefited from the art lessons conducted by Natalie von Loewenfeldt. They have experienced such joy in creating something that is unique to each person and it has helped them with improving their hand-eye coordination and gross and fine motor skills.”

Work created by the clients will be displayed from February 23rd-March 3rd. The William H. Miller Studios and Fine Art Gallery Hours are 1pm-5pm Monday through Saturday and closed on Sunday. “These classes have fostered some beautiful artwork and engaged the artists in using all of their skills in the creative process.” States John.

This event is free and open to the public. Any (voluntary) donations will go to the Horry County Special Needs and Disabilities, Art Program. Artists will also donate 50% of the purchase of any art in the show to the HCDSN, Art Program. For Questions, please call, Susan John at: 843-347-0919 or contact her by email at: sujohn@sccoast.net

-This is from a Press Release.